FIA completes inquiry into PTI campaign against judges on social media

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency on Sunday has completed its enquiry in re­lation to a malicious campaign started by followers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Tiger Force activists against the su­perior judges, and their families on so­cial media.

The Supreme Court Registrar had written a letter a week ago to Direc­tor General FIA to probe into defaming judges of the Supreme Court and their families.

According to the communiqué, the Registrar Supreme Court has request­ed the FIA to apprehend the individ­uals involved in the derogatory cam­paign being run on social media against the judges.

However, a source within the FIA in­formed, The Nation: “We have iden­tified few accounts linked with Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Tiger Force who were part of malicious campaign against the judges of the highest court of the country.”

“One account shared an input against the families of the judges on the night of December 11 at around 11:36pm of the night,” added the source.

He said: “The Facebook account holder Umar Hayat shared an old let­ter relating to checking of judges of Su­preme Court and their families at the international/domestic airports arriv­als, and departure.”

Strangely the letter shared was is­sued on 12th October 2023, where the aviation division had instructed the air­ports to follow certain instructions for honourable judges, added the source.

The source said that few reels on tik­tok including instagram along with few tweets were also shared by the PTI Ti­ger Force’s social media activitists who tried to give an impression to the mass­es that the superior court judges need­ed an extra ordinary protocol at the airports.

The official said once FIA sprung into action the whole matter was proved by the Cyber Wing of the agency.

“After analysis, and technical evalu­ation by the agency’s cypher wing the accounts were identified, and individ­uals identified and now the next le­gal process is in process,” added the source.

The source said that in the past over one year such events were identified by the agency on social media even against the state security institutions but no legal progress could be made due to fake accounts formed by expa­triates living abroad.

“Most of the account holders had cre­ated fake accounts and were stationed outside Pakistan so they could not be brought to book,” insisted the source.

He maintained that the report off of the current event will be submitted to the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

The source said that the matter had already been conveyed in writing to the office of the Director General.

Meanwhile, a text message was sent to the Director General of FIA, Mohsin Butt, along with a call by The Nation for his official version on the matter, but till filing of this report no response was received.

ASIM QADEER RANA

–The writer is a freelance contributor