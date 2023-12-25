Four dead, five injured after bike-car collision in Islamabad

At least four people reportedly died after a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dhok Kala Khan on the Islamabad Expressway.

According to the details, four people have died and five others have been injured in a traffic accident near Dhok Kala Khan on the Islamabad Expressway.

As per rescue sources, the deceased individuals were members of the Christian community and were en route for Christmas preparations.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased individuals have been shifted to the hospital.

The Motorway police stated that due to smog and low visibility the number of accidents on expressway increased drastically, the police advised citizens to avoid traveling in late hours.