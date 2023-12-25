Future of Sharifs

Allowing Nawaz back in the country seems to have been a compulsion for the establishment to take down Imran Khan, normalise relations with the neighbors, end economic woes, and re­pair international ties, particularly with trust­ed partners like Gulf states and China. The PML-N enjoys the re­pute of building mega-infrastructure projects, economic recovery, and firm administrative governance, unlike its political rivals, so the country needs it too.

And who does not know the fact that Nawaz was ousted through a sham judicial trial, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, his brother She­hbaz Sharif, and the rest of his family members were subjected to gross victimization, resultantly incarcerated in jails for years? Therefore, getting swift relief in fabricated cases is really no favor to him and his family, but rather a judicial atone­ment for the suffering it inflicted upon Sharifs.

However, power has its own dynamics; it doesn’t permit rivalry. The leadership of the establishment is on a drive to economic re­vival through foreign direct investments and domestic structural re­forms through multiple interventions, so they would like to continue after the elections. In the last year, establish­ment has enlarged its scope in state apparatus to the extent that even leaving a minor space for civilians would be a herculean task.

Nawaz is assertive in prime ministerial au­thority, believes in civil­ian supremacy, and has a track record of strife with Army Chiefs, while the Army Chief has al­ready assumed the lead role of spearheading state affairs. How Na­was will act if elect­ed PM for the fourth time is a moot question. Shehbaz Sharif seems to be more acceptable as PM to the establishment. It appears that the acceptability of Maryam Nawaz as CM Punjab in establishment is equally nonexistent. Making PM and CM from the House of Sharifs will put pres­sure on current military leadership. There is one man in GHQ, but that one man always con­templates the opinions of his commanders to make the house in order.

And then there are also some players, in­cluding Aleem Khan, claiming the slot of CM. He also has an appetite to become interior or foreign minister in the federal government. He will be contesting national and provincial assemblies. PMLN will not field a candidate against him.

People close to Sheh­baz also read his body language as inflated, so they think he will be prime minister. Nawaz will contest a minimum of two national assem­bly seats, and Shehbaz will contest national and provincial seats. Shehbaz has always contested the provincial seat from 1988 onward. Nawaz, as a seasoned and elderly politician, commands respect not only in Pakistan but also in the region of Sub­continent and beyond. If he doesn’t lose elec­tions like Mian Azhar and be­comes Prime Min­ister, will he be fine working in a climate with compro­mised authority and limited civilian space? Will his democratic cre­dentials not be at stake? Will he be okayed as a subordinate governance partner and answerable to daunting issues like media sanctions, human rights violations, and missing persons?

And would he accept to be head of a govern­ment formed after elec­tions with no moral legitimacy and relent­less mounting pressure to hold accountable those judges and gener­als who slighted him? There should be no iota of doubt that even judg­es cannot be brought to justice, let alone gener­als. I doubt Nawaz can work in such an envi­ronment, but his close aides say he would assume the big office and handle all issues, including the extension one that will be loom­ing in the second year of government.

There arise a few questions: Can Shehbaz replace the Nawaz in a manner to fulfill the requirements of estab­lishment, Gulf Eastern allies, and China? Can he spearhead a peace pact with neighbors like India and Afghanistan

The answer to all queries is yes. Es­tablishments want economic recovery through FDI from Gulf States. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and China want Nawaz back in power because they consider him a trusted partner and someone with whom they can comfortably accentuate mega proj­ects. Their experience with Imran Khan was terrible; they were re­luctant to work with him in his last two years, and that was also a significant rea­son for his removal from office.

Shehbaz being the younger brother, and the blessings of Nawaz will be acceptable to the said partners, and the establishment can also use its leverage over the gulf in that regard. In a similar manner, he would be acceptable to India as a peace partner in a drill of normaliza­tion. The Middle East­ern allies want Pakistan to cool off its relations with India. Establish­ment is also eager; therefore, former DG ISI Gen Faiz held meet­ings in the UAE with his RAW counterpart. PM Modi was supposed to visit Pakistan in April 2021; Imran Khan ini­tially consented, but then foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi scuttled the process in fear of public backlash.

What will Nawaz and Maryam get if they are not assuming aspiring slots?

First, they don’t have any other option except to go into elections and get the maximum num­ber of seats to create le­verage. Secondly, Nawaz may choose to remain a fatherly figure, mentor­ing his brother, groom­ing his daughter in the center, consolidating his party, and waiting for a few issues to be settled one or two years down the line. Thirdly, it’s bet­ter to be a ruling family than to be in jail.

The priority of mili­tary establishment will be the continuation of a hybrid regime under rubber-stamped Sheh­baz or any other leaguer, but sometimes things don’t go well with the perspective of establish­ment, which it doesn’t subscribe to, so the whole hypothesis can be averted, and luck may favor the house of Shar­ifs. In either case, PML-N will not be sanctioned to score a simple majority to hold on to indepen­dent decision-making; they will have to make alliances with the IPP, PMLQ, MQM, BAP, and other parties to remain incapacitated in the af­fairs of governance. IPP, a permanent arrange­ment, is the replacement of PTI against PMLN in Punjab, so giving some seats to her will be a very cautious decision.