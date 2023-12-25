Ian Pepperell best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers dies

LONDON-Ian Pepperell, known for his role as Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died at the age of 53, the BBC has said. The actor, who appeared in the BBC Radio 4 drama for more than 20 years, died on Friday after a long illness. Pepperell also starred in EastEnders for a short stint in 1993, as well as on stage in several productions.

“Ian was the perfect Archers actor,” The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said. “It is tragic that he died in his prime, we will miss him dearly.” Pepperell played long-suffering hotelier Roy Tucker for 22 years in the drama produced at the BBC’s studios in Birmingham. Mr Howe said: “Ian had a lot more gas in the tank and was desperate to return to Ambridge once his health permitted...

“We will miss him dearly and our hearts go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew him. Ambridge loved Roy - The Archers and our millions of listeners loved Ian’s Roy Tucker.” In his last conversation with Mr Howe, Pepperell said: “The Archers is my family.” Reflecting on how he played the character, Mr Howe added: “He captured Roy as both genial and anxious, funny and sad, easy-going and permanently stressed - a man who could hold down with ease a top job, yet who always carried with him Hamlet’s sense of failure.”