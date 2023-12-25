IG Punjab wishes entire Christian community a happy Christmas

LAHORE - On the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, in his message, has said that he, as the Chief of Punjab Police, wishes the entire Christian community through­out the province a happy Christ­mas from the core of the heart.

IG Punjab Dr Usman An­war has also congratulated the Christian officers and officials serving in various departments of Punjab Police on Christmas. IG Punjab Dr Usman said that Christmas festival conveys the message of promoting peace and security, love, brotherhood and mutual unity. He said that there is no doubt that Christian citizens have presented eternal and valuable sacrifices in the construction and development of Pakistan. All the minorities, including the Christian commu­nity, are actively participating in the progress, development and prosperity of the country.

It should be remembered that the only decisive vote of the Christian community in the for­mation of Pakistan made history.

In Pakistan, all minorities, including the Christian com­munity, have full protection and freedom. Dr Usman Anwar said that the foolproof security ar­rangements have been ensured on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day throughout the province. Dr Usman Anwar added that the security of all mi­norities including the Christian community is the first responsi­bility of the state and the police.

On the occasion of Christmas, more than 26,000 police officers and officials are on the security of important places including churches, Christian communi­ties, Christmas markets, parks, parks and recreational places.