In a touching display of goodwill, Pakistan team presents Christmas gifts to Aussie players

The Pakistan cricket team members visited Australia nets during indoor practice sesssion for the upcoming second Test in Melbourne and extended warm wishes, besides presenting gifts for the Australian players and their families at the MCG.

The gesture was captured in a heartwarming video that went viral on social media.

The video showcased the camaraderie between the players, with the Australian skipper, Pat Cummins, visibly touched by the thoughtful presents.

Cummins holding one of the gifts, expressed his appreciation, saying, “That was just great. Just Merry Christmas gifts and lollipops for the kids. So that was great. We’ve got a good relationship with the Pakistan side. That tour a couple of years ago was really special as well. So really kind and thoughtful of their group to think of us.”

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board also hosted a Christmas dinner at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, attended by the Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf along with top PCB officials and Christian employees.