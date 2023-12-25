Monday, December 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

In a touching display of goodwill, Pakistan team presents Christmas gifts to Aussie players

In a touching display of goodwill, Pakistan team presents Christmas gifts to Aussie players
Web Desk
5:04 PM | December 25, 2023
Sports

The Pakistan cricket team members visited Australia nets during indoor practice sesssion for the upcoming second Test in Melbourne and extended warm wishes, besides presenting gifts for the Australian players and their families at the MCG.

The gesture was captured in a heartwarming video that went viral on social media.

The video showcased the camaraderie between the players, with the Australian skipper, Pat Cummins, visibly touched by the thoughtful presents.

Cummins holding one of the gifts, expressed his appreciation, saying, “That was just great. Just Merry Christmas gifts and lollipops for the kids. So that was great. We’ve got a good relationship with the Pakistan side. That tour a couple of years ago was really special as well. So really kind and thoughtful of their group to think of us.”

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board also hosted a Christmas dinner at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, attended by the Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf along with top PCB officials and Christian employees.

Govt releases all Baloch protestors

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023