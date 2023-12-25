Incapacity of Health sector

There is progress in the health sector accompanied by other sectors worldwide but in Pakistan every sector like health is facing difficulties. There is a severe lack of economic and human resources in the health sector of Pakistan. According to a report, only one-tenth of the current resource requirement is being met with great difficulty, there is an urgent need to escalate economic and human resources in the country as well as to produce quality doctors and nurses for quality healthcare. But in Pakistan, from the elected government to the interim government, important sectors like health and education are nowhere to be seen.
Pakistan has been suffering from an economic crisis for a long time due to which the availability of quality economic and human resources alike other countries is becoming cumbersome while natural calamities or pandemics including COVID and dengue have also increased the difficulties. During this time, many welfare organisations have been setting up medical camps in collaboration with the government, which have partially proved to be temporary and insufficient. We as a society should start working immediately to attract the government and public support with various organisations to put the health sector of the world at the forefront and play our full role to improve our future but instead of improving in various sectors with the government, we keep pointing out each other’s shortcomings.
According to a Lancet study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Pakistan’s top priority is universal health coverage, its Healthcare Access and Quality Index score was ranked 154th out of 195 countries and still maintain to achieve the targeted 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals by priory adopted health insurance coverage programs- Sehat Sahulat and Benazir Income Support Program that are now limited to cover the whole population. An estimated about 33 million people have been affected by infectious diseases and child mortality since June 2022 flooding devastation that ensued in flood- ravaged areas, the impact could last for years due to malnutrition, unhygienic and unsafe drinking availability. However, despite the allocation of 24 billion rupees in the National Health Budget 2023-2024 and the workforce of 175,000 doctors, it is still insufficient for 216 million people.
There is no doubt that providing healthcare facilities to the public in any state is the primary responsibility of the government, although Pakistan does not have such economic conditions nor does it appear to be the priority of any government. Every government holding a position in this country has been practicing a transitory inactive program, even in the year 2023 no substantial improvement has been made in the health sector, long queues of patients in all major government hospitals and the chaos of the patients confirm that non-merit recruitment staff is letting their subordinates laxation and sitting in air-conditioned rooms on huge salaries and no one is doing the possible work. If everyone from doctors to paramedical staff in the hospitals will be brought only by recommendation instead of merit, then how can the health sector be improved and how can the people be given any relief.
It is not the case that there are unskilled people in Pakistan or good doctors and well trained paramedical staff are insubstantial instead there are very talented people in this country, talented doctors are becoming and paramedical staff are also being trained well. But everywhere there is a lack of merit, everywhere the incompetent is given priority over the qualified and as a result, a large number of talented people have gone abroad and those who are left behind are also struggling to leave the country. In order to bring improvement in this country from the economy to the society, merit must be brought in and people with merit must be utilised. Until, talented people come on merit in every field in this country, the economy of the country will not improve, nor can any improvement be feasibly made with the available resources. We have certainly less economic resources but there is no lack of human resources yet we are also wasting our large number of human resources with the indiscriminate use of limited economic resources, unless it is properly utilised, the health system will not improve.
It is a strange scenario that from the government ministers to the top officials of every sector, all are neglecting their responsibilities and there is no one to scrutinise or inquire them in the illegal venture of this corrupt system and the common people are suffering the punishment alone. In fact, now the tolerance of the people is beginning to respond with exhaustion and if the government does not establish a strict system of accountability with its ministers to improve the performance of the top officials of every sector and does not fulfill the slogans and promises with which they come to power then this time general public is not going to remain silent nor will they bear everything silently, the rulers will be in the courts of the people and even those who position such leaders will not be able to save them.