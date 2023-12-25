Interfaith harmony need of hour, says COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir joined the Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi in Christmas celebrations on Monday, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief, speaking on the occasion, said, “Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour”.

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity. COAS wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

The army chief expressed reverence for religious community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

“COAS stressed upon the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues,” said ISPR.

“Enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities. We have to stand together & united to rise as a resolute and strong nation,” COAS remarked.

The army chief while paying glowing tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s great vision and leadership on his 147th birth anniversary, quoted Quaid’s historical remarks made in his speech on 11 August 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly, “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

At the end, COAS befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields.