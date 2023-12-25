Israeli forces head deeper into Gaza in pursuit of ‘total victory’: Netanyahu

Says Israeli soldiers paying a very heavy price n Dismisses reports US convinced Israel not to expand Gaza offensive n Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials n Thousands march in Rabat demanding end to Morocco-Israel ties.

TEL AVIV/GAZA - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Ne­tanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday that his country’s forces were going deeper into the Gaza Strip, adding that they will fight on until achieving ‘total victory’ over Hamas.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanya­hu that the war in Gaza was exacting a “very heavy price” as the toll of Israeli soldiers killed in fighting with Hamas mounted. “This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza ... The war is exacting a very heavy price... but we have no choice but to keep fighting,” he said in a statement after the army announced 14 soldiers had been killed in the Pal­estinian territory since Friday.

Fourteen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the ground offensive began and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war. During a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dis­missed reports that the US had con­vinced Israel not to expand its mili­tary operations in Gaza.

“Israel is a sovereign nation,” Ne­tanyahu said. “Our military decisions are based upon our own calculations.” Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, has had tense relations with a string of US presidents.

Separately, a US warship downed four drones over the Red Sea, the Pentagon said ear­lier in the day. Israel bombed areas of Jabalia in the north­ern Gaza Strip overnight, with an Israeli military spokesman saying the military was close to having operational control of northern Gaza. A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Ji­had (PIJ) movement, a fighting group allied with Hamas that is known to be holding some Oc­tober 7 captives in Gaza, has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian security officials, a member of the group with knowledge of the talks told Re­uters on Sunday.

The talks will centre on “ways to end the Israeli aggression on our people”, said the official from the Iran-backed group, which has so far rejected any new prisoner-swap deals with Israel before the latter ends its military offensive in the Pal­estinian enclave, home to 2.3 million people. Thousands of protesters staged one of the largest pro-Palestinian march­es in Rabat since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, demanding an end to Morocco’s ties with Israel.

Protests have repeatedly drawn thousands of people in Morocco since the conflict be­gan more than two months ago, mostly led by pan-Arab and Isla­mist groups.

Sunday’s march was co-or­ganised by leftist groups and the outlawed but tolerated Al-Adl wal-Ihsan Islamists.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “great con­cern” about a Catholic parish in war-torn Gaza with the Lat­in Patriarch of Jerusalem, his of­fice announced on Sunday. He spoke with Cardinal Pierbat­tista Pizzaballa by telephone a day earlier to discuss the “trag­ic situation” there since the out­break of war between Israel and Hamas fighters.

“Hundreds of civilians of all confessions have been living un­der bombs and bullets for more than two months while wor­shippers and nuns take care of the sick, elderly or disabled,” Macron was quoted as saying.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jeru­salem said on December 16 that an Israeli soldier shot dead “in cold blood” a Christian moth­er and daughter on the grounds of the Gaza Strip’s only Catholic church.

Israel bombed areas of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip over­night with fighting continuing into Sunday morning, residents and Palestinian media said.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus earlier indi­cated that Israeli forces were close to having operational con­trol of northern Gaza.

Israel said its armed forces were increasingly focused on Hamas targets in southern Gaza on Sunday even as the United States urged Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

Signalling a pivot after weeks of intensive fighting around Gaza City, the Israeli army said troops were now looking to the Hamas stronghold of Khan Yu­nis and elsewhere in the south. The refugee camp-turned-city is the powerbase of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s leader in Gaza and the man Israel holds most responsi­ble for the October 7 attack that killed more than a thousand in southern Israel.

An attack drone launched from Iran was responsible for striking an India-flagged oil tanker early on Saturday, the Pentagon said Sunday, adding that there were no casualties as a result of the attack and a brief fire on board the tanker was ex­tinguished. The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of India.

The Iranian government, as well as Iran-backed Houthi mil­itants in Yemen, have criticised the Israeli military operation in Gaza. Iran’s deputy foreign min­ister on Saturday dismissed US accusations of Tehran’s involve­ment in attacks by Houthi reb­els on commercial ships, saying the group is acting on its own.

The US military said on Sun­day it downed four drones over the Red Sea amid increasing hostilities in the key shipping lane. Israel said its armed forc­es were increasingly focused on Hamas targets in south Gaza Sunday, as the United States again pressed its ally to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

While the Israeli army would continue operations across Gaza, military spokesman Jon­athan Conricus indicated forces were close to having operation­al control in north Gaza.

Now, he said, “we focus our ef­forts against Hamas in southern Gaza”. In central Gaza, rescu­ers scrambled overnight to pull people from a destroyed res­idential building in the city of Deir al-Balah.

“I was praying when a huge explosion occurred, and rubble fell on us. I didn’t know what happened,” said Yazan Moqbel, a wounded man whose sister was still under the rubble.

Early on Sunday, Hamas said new strikes had hit Jabalia and Khan Yunis. Nearly 80 percent for Gaza’s 2.4 population has been displaced by the fighting, the UN estimates.

Many from the north have fled to the relative safety of the south, only to be caught up in the war for a second time.

Against this backdrop, US President Joe Biden said he had another “long talk” with Israel’s hawkish prime minister, Benja­min Netanyahu.

The White House said the dis­cussion focused on the “objec­tives and phasing” of Israel’s military operation, as well as “the critical need” to protect ci­vilians. Israeli officials gave a terse account of the call, saying Netanyahu “made it clear that Israel would continue the war until all of its goals have been achieved”.