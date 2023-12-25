Karachi to experience dry weather, cold nights: Met Office

The Met Office has forecast dry weather with colder night in Karachi in next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 16.5 degree Celsius in the city, while maximum temperature will remain between 28 to 29 -degree Celsius, weather department said.

Forty percent humidity in the air recorded in the morning, Met Office said.

The northeastern winds blowing with the speed of seven nautical miles in Karachi.

The city’s air quality index reading remained 171 in the hazardous zone and it ranked 8th most polluted city of the world at the index, according to the weather office.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh with likely fog and smog in Jacobabad, Mohen Jo Daro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan.

Cold and frosty weather will prevail in most districts of Balochistan, while the northern districts of province will be hit by extreme cold weather.

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country with chances of light rain at some places and snowfall at mountains in GB and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The fog and smog will prevail in plains of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh.