Kashmir’s Agony 

The reported torture and death of three Kashmiris in In­dian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) have sparked profound concerns about escalating human rights violations in the region. The alarming incident unfolded after the army ar­rested at least eight civilians for interrogation in the aftermath of an attack on two army vehicles in Poonch that claimed the lives of four Indian soldiers and injured three others.

The allegations of the army’s brutal treatment during in­terrogation, leading to fatalities, have triggered widespread anger and protests. Disturbing videos depicting the pur­ported torture circulated online, underscoring the severi­ty of the situation. In response, the authorities opted for a drastic measure by cutting off internet services and initiat­ing legal action, emphasising the gravity of the issue at hand.

The international community must pay close attention to these events and exert pressure on India to address the human rights abuses in Kashmir. The reported torture and deaths underscore a disturbing pattern of excessive force and a lack of accountability in the region. It is imperative that the global community demands transparency and jus­tice to ensure the protection of basic human rights.

These tragic incidents further highlight the need for a transparent and impartial investigation into such allega­tions. Accountability for any wrongdoing is paramount, and a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the deaths is crucial. The international community should press for an independent inquiry to shed light on the events leading to the reported torture and fatalities, holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The Indian government’s response, including compensa­tion for the deceased and legal proceedings, is a step in the right direction. However, given the complex history of hu­man rights abuses in Kashmir, a comprehensive and impar­tial investigation is necessary to rebuild trust and prevent future atrocities. The tragic incidents underscore the urgen­cy of addressing human rights abuses in Kashmir and em­phasise the need for accountability to ensure justice for the victims and prevent further violations in the region.