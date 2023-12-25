Kate Middleton keen to show her ‘power’ to Meghan Markle on Christmas

LONDON-Princess Kate is expected to show Meghan Markle that she is still “in control” despite explosive claims made by Omid Scobie in his controversial book Endgame. In conversation with GB News, celebrity stylist Marian Kwei has claimed that the Princess of Wales will make a powerful appearance at the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. The stylist shared, “Kate is sending across messages with her clothing in relation to the attacks on her in Endgame and this will continue until Christmas Day.” Marian shared that the future Queen’s recent outfit selections have rejected Endgame allegations and sent a loud and clear message that her persona is dignified and respectable. She believes, “This is exactly what the princess seeks to exude at this time.” Marian added, “She will continue until Christmas Day to use her image through her outfit choices to show that she is poised, in control and elegant.” Reportedly, Prince Harry and his wife would celebrate the festival at their Montecito residence. As of now, the couple has not received an invitation from the royal family. In the meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s mother Carole divided the internet after she reportedly orchestrated romance between her daughter and Prince William. The second part of sixth and final season of The Crown, which premiered earlier this month, offered a glimpse into the fairytale love story of the Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate met for the first time while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland in 2001. The twosome shortly struck a friendship which later blossomed into romance and the rest is quite literally history. The couple’s fateful meeting has always been idealistic to many; however, royal watchers argued its portrayal in the historical drama series was deflating at best and repulsive at wor