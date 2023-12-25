Khanewal table tennis players shine in Al- Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala

KHANEWAL - Khanewal table tennis players secured the third position in the Al-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala held in Islamabad. The play­ers, Saba Sadia Ayman and Zainab, representing Multan Board, showcased excellent performance in the table ten­nis competitions, reaching the semifinals and competing fiercely against Lahore Board. In the semifinals, the Khanew­al players demonstrated ex­ceptional prowess, ultimately securing the third position in the event. Amber Bashir Ahmad, Secretary of Punjab Table Tennis Association, and Rana Moinuddin, President of District Sports Welfare As­sociation, along with various sports organizers, extended their congratulations to coach Madam Sahira Shabnam, manager Madam Tahira, and the players for their outstand­ing achievements. Expressing optimism for the future, the sports enthusiasts hope that the players will continue to bring pride to Khanewal and the nation in table tennis. They have urged Deputy Com­missioner Khanewal, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, to recognize the players’ achievements by providing them with special prizes, cash rewards, and in­ternational-quality rackets.