Khanewal table tennis players shine in Al- Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala

KHANEWAL - Khanewal table tennis players secured the third position in the Al-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala held in Islamabad. The players, Saba Sadia Ayman and Zainab, representing Multan Board, showcased excellent performance in the table tennis competitions, reaching the semifinals and competing fiercely against Lahore Board. In the semifinals, the Khanewal players demonstrated exceptional prowess, ultimately securing the third position in the event. Amber Bashir Ahmad, Secretary of Punjab Table Tennis Association, and Rana Moinuddin, President of District Sports Welfare Association, along with various sports organizers, extended their congratulations to coach Madam Sahira Shabnam, manager Madam Tahira, and the players for their outstanding achievements. Expressing optimism for the future, the sports enthusiasts hope that the players will continue to bring pride to Khanewal and the nation in table tennis. They have urged Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, to recognize the players’ achievements by providing them with special prizes, cash rewards, and international-quality rackets.