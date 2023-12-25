Monday, December 25, 2023
Lahore Police take robust measures to ensure safety, security of worshippers at churches across city

Security strategy encompasses use of cutting-edge technology, including CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  As the festive spirit of Christmas envelopes Lahore, the Lahore Police have taken robust measures to en­sure safety and security of worshippers at churches across the city. In this regard, 2,794 policemen per­formed their security duties at 622 churches in La­hore on Sunday. In a statement issued here, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana outlined the plan­ning and deployment of policemen to safeguard these places of worship. The 622 churches have been classified into four categories -- A, B, C, and D -- comprising 59 in Category A, 84 in Category B, 378 in Category C, and 101 in Category D, he said.

The security strategy encompasses the use of cutting-edge technology, including CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and walk-through gates, specifi­cally tailored for the protection of the Christian community during Christmas celebrations, the CCPO added. Kamyana emphasised the city’s high alert status, revealing the deployment of snip­ers and additional police personnel at sensitive churches. Simultaneously, he noted the ongoing scrutiny of entrance and exit routes throughout the city, with dedicated teams such as Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force conducting vigilant pa­trols around the designated areas. He directed po­lice officers to inspect and ensure the effectiveness of security arrangements at churches and other important locations. Meanwhile, Nadeem Kamran, Bishop of Lahore, Church of Pakistan thanked the Lahore Police and CCPO for their dedication to se­curing Christian places of worship. He highlighted the satisfaction of the Christian community, ac­knowledging the conscientious performance of duty by the Lahore Police in safeguarding wor­shippers who gather in churches on Sundays.

