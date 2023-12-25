Monday, December 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting discusses anti-polio, benefits of iodized salt

Agencies
December 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

NAROWAL  -   Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, a joint meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) was held here on Sunday to review anti-polio cam­paign and benefits of use of iodized salt. The meet­ing was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Dr. Rahat Ali and all officers of the relevant depart­ments. Dr. Naveed and Dr. Tariq briefed the deputy commissioner Narowal about dengue surveillance and anti-polio campaign, starting from the first week of January. Dr. Zahid Randhawa stressed use of iodized salt, as iodine is an important nutrient for complete mental and physical development and health of children.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1703397363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023