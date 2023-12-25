Meeting discusses anti-polio, benefits of iodized salt

NAROWAL - Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, a joint meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) was held here on Sunday to review anti-polio cam­paign and benefits of use of iodized salt. The meet­ing was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Dr. Rahat Ali and all officers of the relevant depart­ments. Dr. Naveed and Dr. Tariq briefed the deputy commissioner Narowal about dengue surveillance and anti-polio campaign, starting from the first week of January. Dr. Zahid Randhawa stressed use of iodized salt, as iodine is an important nutrient for complete mental and physical development and health of children.