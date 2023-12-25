Minorities fully safe, secure in Narowal: DC

NAROWAL - Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza said in a message on Christ­mas here on Sunday that Narowal district is a peace­ful city where all minori­ties are fully safe and se­cure and celebrating their religious festivals with full enthusiasm. All segments of society are playing their positive role for promotion of peace and security in the district, which is welcome, he added. The DC said people of all religions live together with complete religious freedom in the country and participate fully in each others happy and sad moments. He said the Christian community had always given practical proof of being a patriotic and peaceful citizen. The district administration, like every year, equally participate in the Christ­mas joy of the Christian community and wishes them Merry Christmas. Members of the Christian community thanked the deputy commissioner and said the steps taken by the district administration regarding Christmas were satisfactory.