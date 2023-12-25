Motorway sections again closed after thick fog, low visibility

LAHORE - In the wake of thick fog and poor visibility, Motor­way has been closed for the motorists. According to Motorway spokesman, Motorway M-2 from La­hore to Kot Momin, Motorway M-4 from Abdul Ha­keem to Pindi Bhattian Motorway M-3 from Faiz­pur to Darkhana, and Motorway M-5 from Sher Shah to Zahir Pir has been shut for any kind traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, Motorway M5 from Abdul Hakim to Pindi Bhattian and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic. The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travel­ling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights. The Motorway po­lice have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the prov­ince at the National Highway due to low visibility.