Muzammil, Sarah clinch titles in 9th BB Shaheed National Tennis C’ship
LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza and Sarah Mehboob clinched the men’s and ladies’ singles titles in the 9th Benazir Bhutto Sha­heed National Tennis Cham­pionships 2023 on Sunday. 

In the men’s singles final, Muzammil Murtaza, who had previously defeated Paki­stan’s No. 1 Aqeel Khan in the semifinals, showcased remarkable skills against Shoaib. Enjoying overwhelm­ing crowd support, Muzam­mil dominated from the start, securing the first set 6-1. The second set proved to be a high-paced battle, with both players breaking each other’s serves multiple times. In a display of top-quality tennis, Muzammil emerged victori­ous, winning the set 7-5 and clinching the title. 

In the ladies’ singles final, Sarah Mehboob triumphed over Amna Ali Qayum with a score of 7-5, 6-1. Amna Ali Qayum, however, secured the U-18 girls singles title by defeating Shiza Sajid 6-3, 6-2. Shayan Afridi claimed the U-12 boys singles title by outclassing Raziq Sultan 4-0, 4-2, while Rashid Ali Bachani won the boys U10 title, out­pacing Muhammad Faizan 4-2, 4-2. 

The prize distribution cer­emony, graced by the pres­ence of Senator Taj Haider, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Islamabad Tennis Complex Director, and former Paki­stan Davis Cup Coach Fazal-e-Subhan, celebrated the achievements of the position holders, who were honored by the chief guests.

