Muzammil, Sarah clinch titles in 9th BB Shaheed National Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza and Sarah Mehboob clinched the men’s and ladies’ singles titles in the 9th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2023 on Sunday.
In the men’s singles final, Muzammil Murtaza, who had previously defeated Pakistan’s No. 1 Aqeel Khan in the semifinals, showcased remarkable skills against Shoaib. Enjoying overwhelming crowd support, Muzammil dominated from the start, securing the first set 6-1. The second set proved to be a high-paced battle, with both players breaking each other’s serves multiple times. In a display of top-quality tennis, Muzammil emerged victorious, winning the set 7-5 and clinching the title.
In the ladies’ singles final, Sarah Mehboob triumphed over Amna Ali Qayum with a score of 7-5, 6-1. Amna Ali Qayum, however, secured the U-18 girls singles title by defeating Shiza Sajid 6-3, 6-2. Shayan Afridi claimed the U-12 boys singles title by outclassing Raziq Sultan 4-0, 4-2, while Rashid Ali Bachani won the boys U10 title, outpacing Muhammad Faizan 4-2, 4-2.
The prize distribution ceremony, graced by the presence of Senator Taj Haider, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Islamabad Tennis Complex Director, and former Pakistan Davis Cup Coach Fazal-e-Subhan, celebrated the achievements of the position holders, who were honored by the chief guests.