Naqvi orders foolproof security for Christmas

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered foolproof security for Christmas day across the province, and issued directions to In­spector General of Police (IGP) Dr Us­man Anwar, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Additional IG Special Branch in this regard.

The CM ordered to pay special atten­tion to security of churches along with deployment of additional police force. He directed the police and law-enforce­ment agencies to remain alert and keep a vigil on the miscreant elements. Of­ficers should themselves remain in the field and undertake monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation, said the CM.

Naqvi acknowledged that the Chris­tian community had played a pivot­al role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan. “We equally participate in the rejoice of Christian community on the eve of Christmas day,” he said and promised that the Christian commu­nity would be provided peaceful envi­ronment to celebrate the festivities of Christmas day.

Naqvi felicitates Christian community Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi has congratulated the Chris­tian community on the auspicious oc­casion of Christmas Day.

Christmas provides an opportunity of rejoice and celebration for the Chris­tian community across the globe.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the eve of Christmas, said that Holy Je­sus Christ had been sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the whole humanity. The Holy Christ preached sterling values of brotherhood, love and sympathy.

The CM said, “We, as Muslim, should pay deep respect to Holy Christ as a great prophet from the core of our hearts.” The focus of teachings of Holy Christ was not a single community but the whole humanity. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah kept white col­our for the minorities in our national flag and for safeguarding rights of mi­norities.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that “our con­stitution, according to the vision of Is­lam, protects rights of all minorities re­siding in Pakistan.” The Quaid-e-Azam from the very first day of the establish­ment of Pakistan announced the poli­cy of equality, freedom and protection without any indiscrimination on the basis of religion, profession and creed.

CM orders early completion of im­portant projects Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mo­hsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered for com­pletion of all roads around Shahdara and the Metro station as soon as pos­sible.

He was speaking to the media per­sons during his visit to Shahdara Chowk. He expressed displeasure over slow pace of work. He said despite completion of the flyover project sever­al days ago, there were concerns over non-completion of work on Shahdara Chowk, adding the entire work was stopped which was completely wrong.

The CM directed the authorities con­cerned to fix a date and complete 100 per cent of work.

Naqvi ordered to complete the track of Metro bus service including the roads and park around Shahdara Chowk as soon as possible and said that the tracks and other works around Shahdara Chowk should be completed by January 5.

The Chief Minister also ordered for best arrangements for traffic manage­ment during the work on Shahdara Chowk.

Earlier, CM Mohsin Naqvi also visit­ed the under-construction new Ravi Bridge and inspected the construction activities. He reviewed the piling work and ordered to complete it by January 15, after observing the ongoing devel­opment works.

Mohsin Naqvi said that work should be done day and night on the Ravi Bridge project, adding efforts should be made to complete the project by January 31.

CM appoints minister to oversee projects in Rawalpindi

In a strategic move to expedite de­velopmental projects in Punjab, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Dr Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Prima­ry and Secondary Healthcare and Pop­ulation Welfare, to monitor initiatives in Rawalpindi. The decision, outlined in a press release on Sunday, aims to ensure timely completion of key pro­jects, including the construction and upgrade of Holy Family Hospital and maintenance of 36 roads.

Dr Jamal Nasir is set to employ a transparent approach, regularly up­dating the Chief Minister on project progress through visual reports on WhatsApp. The minister underscored his commitment to implementing the Chief Minister’s vision, vowing that Rawalpindi will experience the ben­efits of the “Mohsin Speed.” He list­ed top priorities, emphasising a strict no-compromise stance on quality, with immediate action against any lapses or substandard work.

Furthermore, Dr Jamal Nasir assured relief measures for Rawalpindi resi­dents, aligning with the Punjab gov­ernment’s initiatives. He highlighted the bureaucracy’s dedication to zero tolerance for corruption in project im­plementation, overseen by the chief secretary, and clarified that all minis­ters were entrusted with ensuring pro­ject completion according to deadlines across the province.

CM grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow over the death of nine members of a family in a fire in Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. “We share heartfelt sympathies with the family in this hour of grief,” the CM added.