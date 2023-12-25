Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary today

ISLAMABAD - The nation will cel­ebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah today with zeal and fervour.

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony will be held at the mauso­leum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. Officials from the higher ranks will lay the wreath at Quaid’s Mazar and of­fer Fatiha at the mauso­leum. Official ceremo­nies and events will be scheduled throughout the country to pay trib­ute to Quaid’s life, po­litical struggles, and significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

On the eve of this day, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stressed the need to forge unity for the continuity of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law and the elimination of extremist forces.

He said that on this day, they should reaffirm their commitment to national unity and prosperous and progressive Pakistan.

Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ should be the guid­ing principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as con­ceived by their founder,” he em­phasized. Extending facilitation to the nation on Quaid’s birthday, the caretaker prime minister said that the entire nation was celebrating the occasion with zeal, fervour and reverence. He said that they were blessed with a great leader who had led the Muslims of the sub-conti­nent and at last achieved a separate homeland. Quaid-e-Azam had gath­ered the Muslims under one banner to wage a struggle for the realiza­tion of a separate new Muslim state on the global map. Prime Minister Kakar said that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah was still a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leadership qual­ities. His resolve and undeterred will had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continu­ation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal, Prime Minister Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime min­ister further observed that by fol­lowing the message of unity, faith and discipline, and by rendering huge sacrifices, the Muslims of the sub-continent achieved the collec­tive objective. Quaid’s quality of im­peccable character led the Muslims to their destination. Due to his ad­herence to principles, integrity and strong faith, even his foes also re­spected him, the prime minister opined. He said Quaid’s life was a reflection of constitutional struggle and political acumen. The caretaker prime minister said that being a na­tion, it was apt to act upon the prin­ciples of Quaid which would be the best way to pay him tribute.

On August 11, 1947, in his speech, Quaid made it clear that every in­dividual would have the complete freedom of practicing faith and reli­gion in Pakistan, he said and under­lined the need to reiterate Quaid’s message of interfaith harmony.