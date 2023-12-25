Nine of a family die as house catches fire in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - At least 9 persons of the same family were killed as their house engulfed in flames due to an electricity short circuit in Qalandarabad here Sunday. The lo­cal emergency response team, Rescue 1122, swiftly mobilized its teams and recovered eight bodies. The Rescue 1122, along with three ambulances and locals made concerted efforts to extinguish the fire and res­cue the residents. Unfortunately, the wood and clay house quickly caught fire, impeding rescue activities. Consequently, nine family members were trapped within the collapsing structure and lost their lives. Af­ter hours of intense efforts, Rescue 1122 successfully recovered all the bodies buried in the debris, marking the completion of the search operation. Emergen­cy Officer Hafeezur Rahman is overseeing the oper­ation, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response.