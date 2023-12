Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that the official Hajj package will be made low-cost and the price of air tickets for Hajj will also be reduced.

Addressing a conference in Karachi, he said that an app has been launched to train pilgrims from Pakistan to Baitullah and provide them guidance for every step.

The Minister said a complaint management system is also part of the app to resolve the complaints of the pilgrims immediately.