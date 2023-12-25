Over 200 candidates file papers for 14 Lahore NA seats

Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam, Bilawal, Imran, Aleem, Latif Khosa, Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Sanam Javed file papers.
LAHORE - Nomination papers of 200 candidates including Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam, Bilawal, Imran have been submitted in Lahore on the last day of obtaining and filing nomination papers on Sunday. More than 200 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 14 constituencies of National Assembly from Lahore, while more than 400 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 30 seats of Provincial Assembly.
Pakistan Muslim League N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers were filed from NA 130. The incarcerated PTI leader Yasmin Rashid and Iqbal Khan also filed nomination papers from the same constituency against Nawaz Sharif. PML-N’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, IPP President Aleem Khan and others submitted their candidacy papers for NA 119. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed has also submitted her nomination papers through her father against Maryam Nawaz from NA 119. Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ayaz Sadiq and Atta Tarar have simultaneously submitted their nomination papers for NA 120. Meanwhile, from NA 122 founder of PTI Imran Khan, Latif Khosa, Azhar Siddique have submitted nomination papers. Nomination papers of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry were submitted from NA 127 Lahore against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Another PTI activist Kaleem Hafiz submitted his nomination papers from Punjab Assembly seat of Lahore from PP 171 Samanabad.
From NA 123, Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Afzal Pahat, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaquat Baloch and others have submitted their nomination papers. From NA 124, IPP’s Awn Chaudhary, Rana Zameer Jhedo and others have submitted their nomination papers. Asif Hashmi of People’s Party, Malik Riaz of PML-N and Aleem Khan of IPP submitted nomination papers from NA-117, Hamza Shehbaz of PML-N, Muhammad Khan Madni of PTI and Ghulam Mohiuddin submitted nomination papers from NA-118.
From NA-125, PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar, former federal minister Abdul Ghafoor and others submitted their nomination papers. From NA-126 Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer-ul-Azeem, Saif Muluk, Karamat Khokhar and others submitted their nomination papers, while from NA-127 Bilawal Bhutto, Latif Khosa and others have submitted nomination papers.
From NA 128 Salman Akram Raja, Shafqat Mahmood, Hafiz Noman and others submitted nomination papers, from NA 129 Hammad Azhar, Meher Ishtiaq, Bajash Niazi and others submitted nomination papers.