Over 200 candidates file papers for 14 Lahore NA seats

Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam, Bilawal, Imran, Aleem, Latif Khosa, Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Sanam Javed file papers.

LAHORE - Nomination papers of 200 candidates including Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam, Bilawal, Imran have been submitted in Lahore on the last day of obtaining and filing nomination papers on Sun­day. More than 200 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 14 constituencies of National Assembly from Lahore, while more than 400 candidates have submitted nomina­tion papers for 30 seats of Provincial Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers were filed from NA 130. The incar­cerated PTI leader Yasmin Rashid and Iqbal Khan also filed nomination papers from the same constituency against Nawaz Sharif. PML-N’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, IPP Presi­dent Aleem Khan and others submit­ted their candidacy papers for NA 119. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed has also submitted her nomi­nation papers through her father against Maryam Nawaz from NA 119. Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ayaz Sadiq and Atta Tarar have simul­taneously submitted their nomina­tion papers for NA 120. Meanwhile, from NA 122 founder of PTI Imran Khan, Latif Khosa, Azhar Siddique have submitted nomination papers. Nomination papers of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry were submitted from NA 127 Lahore against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Another PTI activist Kaleem Hafiz submitted his nomination papers from Punjab As­sembly seat of Lahore from PP 171 Samanabad.

From NA 123, Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Afzal Pahat, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Lia­quat Baloch and others have submit­ted their nomination papers. From NA 124, IPP’s Awn Chaudhary, Rana Zameer Jhedo and others have sub­mitted their nomination papers. Asif Hashmi of People’s Party, Malik Riaz of PML-N and Aleem Khan of IPP submitted nomination papers from NA-117, Hamza Shehbaz of PML-N, Muhammad Khan Madni of PTI and Ghulam Mohiuddin submitted nomi­nation papers from NA-118.

From NA-125, PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar, former federal minister Abdul Ghafoor and others submit­ted their nomination papers. From NA-126 Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer-ul-Azeem, Saif Muluk, Karamat Khokhar and others submitted their nomina­tion papers, while from NA-127 Bi­lawal Bhutto, Latif Khosa and others have submitted nomination papers.

From NA 128 Salman Akram Raja, Shafqat Mahmood, Hafiz Noman and others submitted nomination papers, from NA 129 Hammad Azhar, Meher Ishtiaq, Bajash Niazi and others sub­mitted nomination papers.