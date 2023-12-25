Monday, December 25, 2023
Pakistan condemns custodial killing of 3 Kashmiris in IIOJK

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the bar­baric custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in Baffliaz, Poonch district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The slain civilians were tortured to death at a camp of the Indi­an occupation Army. A purported video clip of the Indian personnel stripping three men and sprinkling chil­li powder on them is viral on social media. “The incident, once again, exposes India’s relentless state-terror­ism in IIOJK. The per­petrators of these cus­todial killings must be held accountable,” said a Foreign Office state­ment. It added: “In­dia’s brutal occupation is the root cause of all major issues in IIO­JK. The Kashmiri peo­ple must realize their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the rele­vant UN Security Coun­cil resolutions.”

Our Staff Reporter

