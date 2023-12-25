Monday, December 25, 2023
PIA international flight faces delays on Islamabad airport

Web Desk
1:28 PM | December 25, 2023
In a recent incident involving Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), flight 741 bound for Jeddah experienced significant delays, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

According to the details, the PIA flight-741 scheduled to take off at 12:30 AM for Jeddah faced unexpected setbacks, leading to a delay of more than 12 hours.

Passengers were informed of the delay, and the revised departure time was set for 12:50 PM, giving travellers an additional waiting period of more than 12 hours.

The PIA authorities cited operational reasons for the delay and assured passengers that the flight would take off promptly at 12:50 PM.

However, to the dismay of passengers, the flight’s schedule was changed once again, and it is now set to depart at 2:30 PM which marks the third time that the flight schedule of PIA-741 has been rescheduled.

