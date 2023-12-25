PM Kakar lauds Christians’ role in national progress

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas and said the nation on this day should pledge to make Paki­stan a model of religious toler­ance and inter-faith harmony.

In a message on the occa­sion of Christmas, he said, “The Christian community is celebrating Christmas in Paki­stan and across the world and I and the whole nation felici­tate the Christian brothers and sisters on the happy occasion of Christmas. Christmas is the name of love, brotherhood, pa­tience and sacrifice.”

These values were critical in putting a society on the path of development, he added.

The PM said the Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Essa (AS) healed the pain of humanity and took the message of God to the whole humanity.

Hazrat Essa (AS) reformed humanity with teachings of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and forbearance which led to the success of humans. The moral teachings and the guidance of the Prophet were a beacon for humanity for all times to come, he continued. He said in the pres­ent age there was an acute need to follow Hazrat Essa’s message of human compassion, affection, tolerance and fraternity.

In the last few years at the in­ternational level, human soci­ety had been facing an adverse situation due to a wave of reli­gious intolerance, he observed.

“To reverse this negative trend we have to spread Hazrat Essa’s message of brotherhood and religious tolerance and fol­low his teachings to make the world a cradle of peace. In this way we can forever end hatred from the world,” he remarked. He said the white colour in Pakistan’s green flag repre­sented the minorities includ­ing the Christian community which played a vital role in the progress and development of the country, and in all fields in­cluding defence, judiciary, arts, sports and education made their countrymen proud.