PML-N to form govt with power of vote: Rana Munawar

SARGODHA - District general secretary and candi­date for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that only his party was capable of steering the coun­try out of crises and towards progress.

Addressing a meeting at Chak no 120 SB in connection with his election cam­paign for the upcoming general election 2024, he said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if. He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country. Party activists, including Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kal­eem , PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.

MEETING DISCUSSES ARRANGEMENTS FOR ANTI-POLIO DRIVE

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gen­eral Sargodha Umar Farooq has said that no child should remain without vaccination during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from January 8 in the district, in which more than 0.6 million children up to five years old age would be vaccinated.

While presiding over a review meet­ing at his office on Sunday, he said the polio team members should perform their duties efficiently. He advised that anti-polio teams should also be avail­able at bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority must play an active role, he added.

The ADCG directed that children should be informed about benefits of polio vaccination at educational insti­tutions. He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of the district. He said members of polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better way, committees should be formed at the tehsil level for monitoring of teams.

The meeting was informed that the door-to-door campaign would con­tinue from January 8 to January 10. The left-out children would be vacci­nated under the catch-up activity on January 11-12. A total of 3,331 teams would work in the field during the po­lio campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Aslam Asad and other officers concerned.

FOUR HELD WITH LIQUOR, DRUGS

Police arrested four accused and re­covered narcotics from them.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office here on Sunday, a team of Sillanwali police station nabbed four accused with 140 liters of liquor, liquor distillation material and 1.85 kg hashish from them. The accused were identified as Khan, Ram­zan, Khalid and Naeem. The arrested suspects used to sell drugs at different places and they were planning to sell drugs on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the police spokesman said.