Polio Threat 

The recent warning from the Emergency Committee on the international spread of poliovirus serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat to the progress made against polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The gains achieved in the last 18 months face a substantial risk due to the re-infec­tion of critical areas and historical reservoirs, including Karachi and Quetta in Pakistan and Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The identification of these risks underscores the urgency of targeted inter­ventions. The specific threat of international spread is compounded by the high-risk mobile populations in Pakistan and the large number of returnees to Afghanistan. The risk remains imminent as the Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) lineages, primarily detected in Afghanistan in 2022, are now found in Pakistan in 2023. Efforts to mitigate the risk must be sustained through increased vac­cination quality and close coordination. The large pool of unvaccinated ‘zero dose’ children in southern Afghanistan poses a major risk. Moreover, areas in Afghanistan that allow only site-to-site or mosque-to-mosque immunisation responses prove to be less effective than the house-to-house modality.

While it is likely that transmission of WPV1 has been interrupted in some areas, the unknown route from Pakistan to Africa raises concerns. Pockets of insecurity in remaining endemic transmission zones are disappointing to the Emergency Committee.

In Pakistan, the increase in environmental detection of poliovirus, with 60 positive samples in the last three months, emphasises the need for vigilance. New transmission is reported in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, and Peshawar blocks after a period of non-detection. The challenging context in­cludes political instability, insecurity, and vaccination boycotts in certain ar­eas. Afghanistan, with no new WPV1 cases reported since the last meeting, still faces a significant challenge with 46 positive environmental samples in 2023. The spread of WPV1 from endemic zones in Afghanistan and Pakistan indi­cates a reversal of recent progress.

The ongoing efforts to implement high-quality campaigns and reach more children are commendable. However, sustaining and increasing the quality of these efforts is imperative to prevent setbacks. The recent increase in Afghan returnees from Pakistan adds complexity to the situation, necessitating close coordination with international organisations for vaccination efforts.

A comprehensive and sustained strategy is required to address the identified risks and prevent the international spread of poliovirus. The commitment to eradicating this infectious disease should not waver, and collaborative efforts must be intensified to safeguard the progress made against polio in the region.