Political stalwarts of KP file nomination papers

PESHAWAR - Political stalwarts of different political par­ties submitted nomination papers for national and provincial assembly constituencies for the 2024 general election.

Veteran politician and former Federal Minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and leader of Pakistan, Tahrik-e-Insaf Sher Afzal Marwat, have filed nom­ination papers for the National Assembly (NA 32) constituency in Peshawar. According to the Elec­tion Commission KP Office, over 10 candidates filed nomination papers for the above constitu­ency for the February 8 general election in 2024.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has filed nomi­nation papers for NA 2, NA 3, and NA 4 Swat. He also submitted nomination papers for PK-4 Swat. Similarly, 53 nomination papers were filed for women-reserved seats in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. Today is the last day to file nomination papers.