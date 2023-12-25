Monday, December 25, 2023
PPP to form next govt, says Zardari

Web Desk
10:31 PM | December 25, 2023
National

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for NA-207 Asif Ali Zardari urged PTI members to work hard, highlighting that success requires effort.

Speaking at the office of Returning Officer after filing his nomination papers in Nawab Shah, Zardari expressed confidence in the Peoples Party's future. He said that PPP would form the next government after winning the Feb 8 polls. He said that the chief justice assured the nation of timely elections during the hearing in the Supreme Court.

Zardari, who arrived at Nawabshah Airport via a special plane, formally submitted his nomination papers for the NA-207 constituency. 

