PRCS marks 76th foundation day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marked its 76th Foundation Day with a vibrant and joyful celebration held at the Nation­al Headquarters. The highlight of the event was a colourful cake cutting ceremony, graced by the es­teemed presence of Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.

Distinguished guests included members of PRCS Managing Body, representatives from the Interna­tional Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent So­cieties (IFRC), International Committee Red Cross (ICRC) and Partner National Societies. The gather­ing also included PRCS staff, along with a significant number of volunteers and students from various ed­ucational institutions in Islamabad.

Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, ex­pressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering com­mitment and dedication of PRCS since its estab­lishment in 1947. He emphasised PRCS’s ongoing mission to aid communities and alleviate the plight of the vulnerable in Pakistan. During his address, Laghari highlighted PRCS’s commitment to being the first to reach and the last to leave during tragedies, whether man-made or natural disasters.

“PRCS acts on the principle of providing immedi­ate assistance, whether it’s first aid, psychiatric re­lief, reunification efforts, emergency support, or re­construction,” said PRCS chief.

He commended the resilience and effectiveness of PRCS volunteers, who have gained strong accept­ance within communities. These volunteers serve as agents of behaviour change, consistently playing a vital role in influencing public perceptions during awareness campaigns.