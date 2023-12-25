PRCS marks 76th foundation day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marked its 76th Foundation Day with a vibrant and joyful celebration held at the National Headquarters. The highlight of the event was a colourful cake cutting ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.
Distinguished guests included members of PRCS Managing Body, representatives from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee Red Cross (ICRC) and Partner National Societies. The gathering also included PRCS staff, along with a significant number of volunteers and students from various educational institutions in Islamabad.
Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering commitment and dedication of PRCS since its establishment in 1947. He emphasised PRCS’s ongoing mission to aid communities and alleviate the plight of the vulnerable in Pakistan. During his address, Laghari highlighted PRCS’s commitment to being the first to reach and the last to leave during tragedies, whether man-made or natural disasters.
“PRCS acts on the principle of providing immediate assistance, whether it’s first aid, psychiatric relief, reunification efforts, emergency support, or reconstruction,” said PRCS chief.
He commended the resilience and effectiveness of PRCS volunteers, who have gained strong acceptance within communities. These volunteers serve as agents of behaviour change, consistently playing a vital role in influencing public perceptions during awareness campaigns.