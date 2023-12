President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today to pay tribute to the father of the nation on his 147th birth anniversary being celebrated today.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar also accompanied him along with the cabinet members.

They laid floral wreaths at the mazar and offered fateha. They also recorded their impressions in the book of visitors.