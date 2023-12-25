Monday, December 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President, PM extend wishes Christian community on Christmas

President, PM extend wishes Christian community on Christmas
Web Desk
10:44 AM | December 25, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar have extended their heartfelt greeting to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message on Christmas, President said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the Government of Pakistan provides equal opportunities to all citizens irrespective of their colour, class and creed.

He vowed the government is committed to ensuring the protection of the rights of all religious minorities in Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Christmas is the name of love, brotherhood, patience and sacrifice and these are the values that are critical in putting a society on the path of development.

He said that Pakistan is our home and on this occasion of Christmas we should pledge that together we will make Pakistan a model of religious tolerance and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, in his message said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees to protect rights of all minorities including the Christian community.

Change of Guards ceremony held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

He said the Christian community has always played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Murtaza Solangi said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947 that the rights of minorities will be fully protected in the state of Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023