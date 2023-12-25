President, PM extend wishes Christian community on Christmas

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar have extended their heartfelt greeting to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message on Christmas, President said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the Government of Pakistan provides equal opportunities to all citizens irrespective of their colour, class and creed.

He vowed the government is committed to ensuring the protection of the rights of all religious minorities in Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Christmas is the name of love, brotherhood, patience and sacrifice and these are the values that are critical in putting a society on the path of development.

He said that Pakistan is our home and on this occasion of Christmas we should pledge that together we will make Pakistan a model of religious tolerance and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, in his message said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees to protect rights of all minorities including the Christian community.

He said the Christian community has always played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Murtaza Solangi said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947 that the rights of minorities will be fully protected in the state of Pakistan.