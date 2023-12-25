PU holds session with Urdu scholar, signs MoU with KIU Book Club

LAHORE - The Punjab University Li­brary held a session with Urdu scholar and profes­sor at Government Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore, Dr Aurangzeb Niazi. The session explored the intri­cate nexus between literary criticism and environmental studies, focusing on his lat­est work. Dr Niazi’s explora­tion extends beyond the hu­man realm to encompass all living beings, promoting a society where humans, ani­mals, trees, birds and other manifestations coexist as equal citizens. He eloquently points out that the yardstick for environmental studies in literature is fundamentally Western and sheds light on the self-directed deviation from Western literary norms within Urdu texts. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Dr Mir Wa­heed Akhlaq from the Kara­koram International Univer­sity (KIU), Gilgit-Baltistan, and students from that uni­versity were also present. At the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the PU Library Book Club and KIU Book Club. PU Chief Librar­ian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Dr Mir Waheed Akhlaq from the KIU for­malised collaboration, sym­bolising a commitment to exchange of literary ideas and fostering a cultural bridge between the two in­stitutions. Dr. Mir Waheed Akhlaq expressed gratitude for the support and coopera­tion from the PU Library, ex­pressing optimism for future collaborations. Dr Muham­mad Haroon Usmani con­veyed appreciation for the partnership and highlighted the enriching value of col­laboration in the literary landscape.