Monday, December 25, 2023
Punjab faces gas shortage 

Staff Reporter
December 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Most Punjab areas includ­ing Lahore are facing gas shortage after a drop in mercury, Sui Northern Gas Company sources said on Sunday. Sources within Sui Northern Gas Com­pany (SNGC), residents in the majority of Punjab ar­eas including Lahore are facing gas shortage at the three fixed times (break­fast, lunch and dinner) due to an increased gap in de­mand and supply after an increase in coldness. The demand for gas is 2100 million cubic feet, while the supply is about 1200 million cubic feet. Ear­lier this week, Sui North­ern Gas Company (SNGC) added fix charges to the November bills of the consumers after approval from the caretaker gov­ernment. According to of­ficials, protected consum­ers using 0.9 hectometer gas will pay Rs400 as fixed monthly charges, while non-protected users con­suming up to 1.5 hectar meters will be charged an additional Rs1,000 in their bills. Officials say consum­ers whose usage of gas is zero will also pay Rs400/monthly fixed charges.

Change of Guards ceremony held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Staff Reporter

