Punjab issued over 10m driving licences in 2023

LAHORE - Punjab has accomplished a record of issuing over 10 mil­lion driving licences in 2023, announced Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi in his post on X, for­merly known as Twitter said: “Alhamdulillah! Punjab sur­passes 1 crore driving licens­es in 2023! Appreciation for Punjab Police and PITB for their efforts in achieving this significant milestone in such a short time.”

On December 5, the Pun­jab government raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000.

The increase was approved during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet with care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Taking to X, Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on the old fee until December 31.