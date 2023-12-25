Rana Sanaullah’s car crashes into tractor in Faisalabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s car crashed into a tractor-trolley on Saddhar Bypass near Faisalabad

As per details, the accident occurred when a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane crashed into PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle due to fog.

However, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and his family members remained safe and left for Lahore to attend a party meeting.

In a separate incident on December 19, former speaker National Assembly Dr Fahmida Mirza got injured in a road accident occurred in Karachi.

According to police officials, two vehicles collided in Karachi and as a result the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader sustained injuries.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson said that the former speaker has been shifted to a private hospital in Karachi’s Defence.

Fahmida Mirza, who previously served as the Speaker of the National Assembly during the previous government of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the first and only woman to have held the position.