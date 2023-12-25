Monday, December 25, 2023
Rawalpindi Police register 129 cases against underage drivers: Spokesman

INP
December 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - A spokesman of Rawalpindi District Police said on Sunday that it have registered 129 cases against underage drivers in 24 hours.
He said that a total 4418 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers, while 129 cases were registered in 24 hours.
Following the directions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate, he added. 
The spokesman said that the students were informed about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license.
All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate citizens, he added.
He informed that police, on the directive of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, were taking action under the law against underage drivers. 
The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rule violations and underage driving, he said. He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

INP

