Reviving Mr Jinnah’s Pakistan: A Critical Reflection and a Call to Action

As Pakistan commemorates Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 147th birth anniversary it is a moment to look closely at the values he embedded in our nation. Beyond a mere historical celebration, this occasion call on us to assess how closely we have adhered to the values he envisioned for a vibrant, inclusive, and just Pakistan.

Mr Jinnah’s ideology of life, grounded in principles of justice and fair play, provides a clear lens through which we can evaluate the contemporary state of Pakistani society—a blueprint etched not just in words but in the very foundation of the nation. His commitment to these principles is also exemplified through his actions as a leader.

One facet of Mr Jinnah’s vision must be highlighted is his emphasis on the role of women. At a time which was remarkably less progressive than today, Mr Jinnah championed the empowerment of women, viewing them not as passive observers but as active contributors to the nation’s progress. He stated: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you. We are victims of evil customs. It is a crime against humanity that our women are shut within the four walls of the houses as prisoners.” Today, despite considerable progress, there still remains a palpable gap between the rhetoric of gender equality and the reality on the ground. The Quaid’s dictum challenges us to address this incongruity with renewed commitment for a Pakistan which is progressive and in line with Mr Jinnah’s vision.

As a leader, Mr Jinnah was also a staunch advocate for religious tolerance. His vision for Pakistan was one where citizens of all religious backgrounds could live amicably. The founding leader’s commitment to the harmonious coexistence of citizens from diverse religious backgrounds was not just a lofty ideal but a lived reality. He ensured representation and protection for minority communities, fostering an environment where religious differences were respected and celebrated.

However, the contemporary landscape reveals a stark contrast. Reports of religious discrimination, persecution, and sectarian strife have heightened concerns about the state of religious tolerance in the country. Minority communities often find themselves marginalised, facing challenges that stand in stark contradiction to the principles which the founder upheld. Instances of intolerance and discriminatory practices not only tarnish the pluralistic tapestry of the nation but also undermine the very foundations on which Pakistan was built. This departure from his inclusive vision necessitates a serious introspection into the trajectory of religious harmony in Pakistan.

As a barrister, the Quaid’s commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law are reflective of his unwavering reverence for legal principles and democratic values. He navigated the intricate legal landscape with a deep understanding of the significance of adherence to a constitutional framework. His leadership was characterised by a dedication to upholding the rule of law, a principle that served as a cornerstone for the nascent state of Pakistan.

However, the path to upholding constitutional values today is fraught with challenges. Recent events have cast shadows on the trajectory of democratic institutions in Pakistan, raising concerns about potential deviations from Mr Jinnah’s commitment to constitutionalism. Instances of alleged erosion of democratic norms, concerns about the independence of institutions, and issues related to governance have become subjects of scrutiny.

Mr Jinnah’s wisdom, exemplified in both his rhetoric and governance, provides a timeless guide for navigating these challenges. His vision calls for a renewed commitment to constitutional principles, fostering an environment where democratic institutions not only endure but flourish, ensuring that the foundations of governance remain rooted in justice, fairness, and the sanctity of the law.

Efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and safeguard the independence of the judiciary are imperative in restoring the essence of the Quaid’s vision. The challenges faced by modern leaders should be viewed not as obstacles but as opportunities for constructive reforms and aligning the trajectory of democratic institutions with the foundational principles laid down by the Quaid. Examining the fault lines in today’s Pakistan is not meant to castigate but to prompt a collective introspection — an earnest inquiry into whether our societal norms align with the foundational ideals envisioned by Mr Jinnah.

As we celebrate his birth anniversary, let us not only honour Mr Jinnah’s memory but also commit to embodying the principles he held dear. Mr Jinnah’s Pakistan was envisioned as a beacon of hope and progress — a vision that should guide our collective efforts to build a nation where his ideals are not only remembered but lived. In doing so, we pay the truest homage to the founding father of our nation on this, the 147th anniversary of his birth. It is not merely a historical commemoration; it is a call to action, urging us to shape a Pakistan that mirrors the inclusive, just, and progressive vision set forth by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

