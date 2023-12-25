ROs receive over 550 nomination forms for 6 PS, 3 NA constituencies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - As many as 552 candidates have submitted their nomination forms to the Returning Officers (ROs) in Hyderabad to contest the general elections on 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly. According to the details shared here on Sunday, some 393 nomination forms had been received against the 6 seats of the PS and 159 for the 3 seats of the NA. The RO received 30 forms for Qasimabad and Hyderabad talukas based NA-218, 65 for City talukas based NA-219 and 64 for Latifabad talukas based NA-220. Likewise, 42 forms were submitted for PS-60, 40 for PS-61, 61 for PS-62, 87 for PS-63, 83 PS-64 and 80 for PS-65. The PS-60 constituency is based in Qasimabad taluka, PS-61 in Hyderabad taluka, PS-62 and PS-63 in City taluka and PS-64 and PS-65 in Latifabad taluka. In the 2018 general elections, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had won 2 seats of NA and 3 seats of PS from City and Latifabad talukas while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had secured one seat of NA and 3 of PS from Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Latifabad talukas. The latter also won the local government elections in Hyderabad in 2022. Meanwhile, as many as 72 male/female candidates have filed nomination forms to Returning officers in Sanghar to contest General elections on two seats of the National Assembly while 188 male/female candidates submitted nomination forms to contest on 5 seats of the provincial assembly. According to data released by Deputy Commissioner /District Returning Officer Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja as many as 694 nomination forms were issued for National assembly seats while 260 nomination forms were issued for provincial assembly seats. The ROs had issued 124 nomination forms for NA-209 Sanghar-I out of which 33 male and 9 female candidates submitted nomination forms similarly 71 forms were issued for NA 210 Sanghar-II out of which 28 male and 2 female candidates submitted nomination forms. DRO further stated that 150 nominations forms were issued for PS 40 Sanghar-I out of which 44 male and one female candidate filed nomination forms, 90 nomination forms were issued for PS 41 Sanghar-II out of which 36 male candidates submitted nomination forms, 95 nomination forms were issued for PS-42 Sanghar –III out of which 39 male and one female candidates submitted nomination forms.