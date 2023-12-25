Monday, December 25, 2023
Shehbaz Sharif, Sajid Mir discuss election matters

STAFF REPORT
STAFF REPORT
December 25, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The former prime minis­ter and President of the Pa­kistan Muslim League (N), Mian Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Senator Pro­fessor Sajid Mir, the head of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Paki­stan alongside other lead­ers from Jamiat. Jamiat Ahl Hadith Senator Hafiz Ab­dul Kareem, Pakistan Mus­lim League (N) Punjab Pres­ident Rana Sanaullah Khan and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present. During the meeting, discussions cen­tered around preparations for the upcoming general elections and fostering po­litical cooperation between the two parties. The lead­ers reached a consensus to collaborate on revitalising Pakistan’s economy and al­leviating the impact of infla­tion on the people. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his admira­tion for the electoral alliance and political cooperation between Jamiat Ahle Had­ith Pakistan and the Mus­lim League (N), applaud­ing the services rendered by Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan and its Amir, Senator Profes­sor Sajid Mir, for the nation. In a gesture of goodwill, the Jamiat’s delegation congrat­ulated Shehbaz Sharif on the acquittal of PML-N lead­er Nawaz Sharif in NAB ref­erences. Senator Profes­sor Sajid Mir acknowledged and commended Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts during his 16-month rule in preventing Pakistan from defaulting.

STAFF REPORT

