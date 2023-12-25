Shehbaz Sharif, Sajid Mir discuss election matters

LAHORE - The former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Mian Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Senator Professor Sajid Mir, the head of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan alongside other leaders from Jamiat. Jamiat Ahl Hadith Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present. During the meeting, discussions centered around preparations for the upcoming general elections and fostering political cooperation between the two parties. The leaders reached a consensus to collaborate on revitalising Pakistan’s economy and alleviating the impact of inflation on the people. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his admiration for the electoral alliance and political cooperation between Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan and the Muslim League (N), applauding the services rendered by Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan and its Amir, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, for the nation. In a gesture of goodwill, the Jamiat’s delegation congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on the acquittal of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in NAB references. Senator Professor Sajid Mir acknowledged and commended Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts during his 16-month rule in preventing Pakistan from defaulting.