Monday, December 25, 2023
Sindh Brohi Itehad felicitates newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club

STAFF REPORT
December 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Sindh Brohi Ittehad Hyderabad Division has felicitated the newly elected body of Press Club Hyderabad. According to a press release, President Sindh Brohi Ittehad Haji Abdullah Brohi, General Secretary Irshad Brohi, Press  Secretary Muhammad Qasim Brohi and other office bearers have felicitated the newly elected body of Press Club including Sajid Khanzada as president, Ashok Sharma vice President and Zafar Hakro as General Secretary, Pir Nizam Jan Sarhandi as joint secretary and Haroon Arain as treasurer who contested election on a joint panel of democratic journalist group and Aqeel Ibrahim Group and elected unopposed. Brohi Ittehad also felicitated members of the Governing body  Ali Hassan, Lal Rehman Samon, Khalid Khokhar, Iqbal Malah, Jae Parkash Morai, Muhammad Husain Khan Khan,  Ali Naeem, Jibran Khan, Arshad Ansari and Kamran Jaakhro.

STAFF REPORT

