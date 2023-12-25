Trader killed over resistance during dacoity bid

MULTAN - Armed dacoits opened fire and killed a trader over resistance during dacoity bid in Rewari town near Rasheedabad on early Sunday morning.
According to details, the armed outlaws entered into the Saeed Rewari sweets shop in Rewari town. The dacoits opened fires on the nephew of the shopkeeper named Muhammad Kamran and killed him over putting resistance. The dacoits fled away from there.
The people gathered there and staged demonstration protest for early arrest of the accused. The police concerned was busy in investigating the incident.
MOTHER, DAUGHTER DIE IN ROAD MISHAP
A woman and her daughter were killed while son sustained injuries as a truck crushed them near Raawan bypass at Tataypur road here Friday night. According to Rescue officials, 22 years old youngster named Shoban s/o Rafiq resident of Basti Allahabad was going along with his mother Hasina Mai and sister Shumaila Bibi riding on motorcycle. Suddenly the motorcycle collided with a truck and ran over them. As a result, both women died on the spot while youngster sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies and injured to Nishtar hospital in presence of police.
12 GAMBLERS HELD WITH STAKE MONEY
Police claimed to have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during the crackdown. According to details, SHO Seetal Marri police station Khalid Hussain along with his team raided and arrested 12 gamblers. The police have also recovered Rs 20,000 stake money from their possession. Police have registered cases against the gamblers.
NINE BOOTLEGGERS HELD, WINE RECOVERED
Police said on Sunday that they have arrested nine bootleggers and recovered 227 litres of wine during separate raids in the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson for police, Jalalpur police arrested outlaw Bilal and recovered 30 litres of wine. Cantt police seized 10 litres of wine by arresting Fiaz Hussain, 15 litres from Muhammad Riaz and others. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused.