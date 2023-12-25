Trader killed over resistance during dacoity bid

MULTAN - Armed dacoits opened fire and killed a trader over resistance during dacoity bid in Rewari town near Rasheedabad on early Sun­day morning.

According to details, the armed outlaws entered into the Saeed Rewari sweets shop in Rewari town. The dacoits opened fires on the nephew of the shopkeeper named Muhammad Kam­ran and killed him over put­ting resistance. The dacoits fled away from there.

The people gathered there and staged demon­stration protest for early ar­rest of the accused. The po­lice concerned was busy in investigating the incident.

MOTHER, DAUGHTER DIE IN ROAD MISHAP

A woman and her daughter were killed while son sus­tained injuries as a truck crushed them near Raawan bypass at Tataypur road here Friday night. Accord­ing to Rescue officials, 22 years old youngster named Shoban s/o Rafiq resident of Basti Allahabad was going along with his mother Ha­sina Mai and sister Shumaila Bibi riding on motorcycle. Suddenly the motorcycle collided with a truck and ran over them. As a result, both women died on the spot while youngster sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies and in­jured to Nishtar hospital in presence of police.

12 GAMBLERS HELD WITH STAKE MONEY

Police claimed to have ar­rested 12 gamblers and re­covered stake money from their possession during the crackdown. According to details, SHO Seetal Marri police station Khalid Hus­sain along with his team raided and arrested 12 gam­blers. The police have also recovered Rs 20,000 stake money from their posses­sion. Police have registered cases against the gamblers.

NINE BOOTLEGGERS HELD, WINE RECOVERED

Police said on Sunday that they have arrested nine bootleggers and recovered 227 litres of wine during separate raids in the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson for police, Ja­lalpur police arrested out­law Bilal and recovered 30 litres of wine. Cantt police seized 10 litres of wine by arresting Fiaz Hussain, 15 litres from Muhammad Riaz and others. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused.