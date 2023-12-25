Two young businessmen shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI-Two young businessmen were shot dead in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Sunday. According to details, four gunmen riding two motorcycles ambushed vehicle of owner of yarn factory in Sector 12-D of Korangi Industrial Area.

As a result of firing, Usama Mamoon 28, was killed on the spot while his father Saleem Mamoon and two brother narrowly escaped. The attackers fled the scene. At Guru Mandar outside Blue Ribbon Bakery, eight to 10 armed men shot dead 25-year-old owner of Raju Ice Cream identified as Ijaz besides leaving an employee named Adeel injured. The assailants escaped the scene of crime.

SSP Aleena Rajpar said that the incident seems to be outcome of out enmity.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.