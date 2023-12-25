Monday, December 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine received $1.34 bln under World Bank project - finance ministry

Ukraine received $1.34 bln under World Bank project - finance ministry
Web Desk
5:04 PM | December 25, 2023
Business

Ukraine received $1.34 billion under the World Bank's public expenditures for administrative capacity endurance in Ukraine, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement the financing consisted of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, $190 million grant from Norway, $50 million grant from the United States and $20 million grant from Switzerland.

The ministry said the funds would be used to partially compensate for non-security and defence-related expenditures of the Ukrainian state budget, including old-age social payments and payments to employees of the state emergency service.

"International financial assistance is a significant contribution to maintaining Ukraine's financial and economic stability and allows us to provide priority social expenditures during the war," Ukraine's finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.  

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023