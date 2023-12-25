Warned PTI founder about Fawad and Babar Awan: Naeem Bokhari

In an interview, renowned lawyer Naeem Bokhari disclosed that he had warned the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about Babar Awan and Fawad Chaudhry.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Naeem Bokhari revealed that when trustees were being named at Al-Qadir Trust, he advised the former PM against the change as Babar Awan’s background is ‘shady’ and warned PTI founder to avoid association with Babar Awan and Fawad Chaudhry.

Regarding the current situation of the PTI founder being locked up, Naeem Bokhari commented that if he were in the PTI cabinet, he would have opposed the decision to sell the watch of Mohammad bin Salman.

He mentioned that on the last day of his tenure as the Law Minister, the PTI founder inquired about the happenings in the Supreme Court. In response, Naeem Bokhari suggested consulting the Attorney General, who, in turn, refused to defend the Deputy Speaker’s decision.

Naeem Bokhari further disclosed that the PTI founder – in the presence of other ministers – asked about his suggestion, over which he advised against the assembly dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as these can be considered secure places for PTI founder.

Naeem Bokhari also mentioned that the founder of the PTI had offered him a position, to which he responded that a new agreement would have to be made. The role would involve selecting officers for the Chief of Staff position, and every file would pass through this role up to the Prime Minister.

In the interview, Naeem Bokhari also commented on the Panama case against the leader of the Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was 100% correct. He emphasized that Nawaz Sharif had lied twice about the source of money and presented a letter from Qatar in court.

Referring to the Panama case, Naeem Bokhari said that the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was very clear. He expressed that sooner or later the truth about the Panama case will be revealed eventually.

Discussing the upcoming general elections on February 8, Naeem Bokhari stated that the PML-N leaders, despite their belief that they can replicate their previous victory, are unlikely to get votes from Gawala Mandi.