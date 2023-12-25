What does women’s priority lists of PPP-P, PML-N indicate?

LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan Sunday issued the priority lists submitted by different political parties in respect of the seats reserved from women in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.
The priority list of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) for reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from Punjab province comprises only six names. This suggests that the party, rooted in the legacy of the Bhutto family, does not anticipate winning a substantial number of seats from this province. According to election regulations, the allocation of women seats for any Assembly is proportional to the number of general seats secured by a political party in the general elections. In the case of the National Assembly, every four general seats (round figure) won by a party result in one reserved seat for women. While a revised list can be submitted after the elections, should a party surpass its initial expectations in terms of general seats won, the preliminary list serves as an indication of the party’s self-assessment of the expected election outcomes. For instance, if the PPP secures approximately 26 to 28 National Assembly seats from Punjab, it would be entitled to six reserved seats for women. In contrast, the PML-N has submitted a list of 20 women candidates to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Based on the seat allocation formula for women seats, the PML-N anticipates winning around 90 to 95 general seats from Punjab. The PPP women’s list includes notable names such as Hina Rabbani Khar, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Natasha Daultana, Neelam Jabbar Ch, Shahgufta Chaudhry, and Syeda Samana Raza. The PML-N’s priority list features candidates like Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Mussarat Asif Khawaja, Seema Jillani, Shahza Khawaja, Romina Khurshid Alam, Wajiha Qamar, Zeb Jaffar, Kiran Dar, Anusha Rehman Khan, Zehra Wadood Fatemi, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Saba Sadiq, Farah Naz Akbar, Shahnaz Saleem, Muneeba Iqbal, Iffat Naeem, and Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi.