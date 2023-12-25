Monday, December 25, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Anadolu
5:06 PM | December 25, 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea 2-1 in a week 18 match of the English Premier League on Sunday.


Wolves' Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina drew first blood with a shot to the bottom left corner in the 51st minute at Molineux Stadium.

Irish full-back Matt Doherty made it 2-0 with a shot to the bottom right corner in the 93rd minute.

The Blues' French midfielder Christopher Nkunku took one back with a header three minutes later.

Chelsea, which suffered their eighth loss this season, are in 10th place with 22 points in the standings, while Wolves are just behind with a goal difference.

