Monday, December 25, 2023
Youth to be equipped with different skills, says minister

December 25, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Care­taker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Technology, Dr Na­jeeb Ullah, said on Sunday that provision of different skills to youth is the need of the hour, saying a skill development program will not only strengthen the country but will also help to get rid of the un­employment giant.

Appreciating the Care­taker Chief Minister’s in­itiative of the “Skilling Youth” programme, he added that through the said programme, 0.5 mil­lion youth will be trained for skills in various sec­tors. He said these while chairing a meeting re­garding skilling youth programmes. Director General Science and In­formation Technology KP Sajid Hussain Shah, Di­rector China Study Cen­tre University of Pesha­war, Dr Kausar Takreem, and other officers attend­ed the meeting.

Dr Kausar gave a de­tailed presentation on the courses and programmes offered by the Zhenghe College of China. She said that the educational con­cept of Zhenghe College is production, study, and industry, adding that the college is more focused on the practice knowl­edge of students and more on the employment of talents.

