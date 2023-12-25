Youth to be equipped with different skills, says minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Technology, Dr Najeeb Ullah, said on Sunday that provision of different skills to youth is the need of the hour, saying a skill development program will not only strengthen the country but will also help to get rid of the unemployment giant.
Appreciating the Caretaker Chief Minister’s initiative of the “Skilling Youth” programme, he added that through the said programme, 0.5 million youth will be trained for skills in various sectors. He said these while chairing a meeting regarding skilling youth programmes. Director General Science and Information Technology KP Sajid Hussain Shah, Director China Study Centre University of Peshawar, Dr Kausar Takreem, and other officers attended the meeting.
Dr Kausar gave a detailed presentation on the courses and programmes offered by the Zhenghe College of China. She said that the educational concept of Zhenghe College is production, study, and industry, adding that the college is more focused on the practice knowledge of students and more on the employment of talents.