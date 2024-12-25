5,000 people benefited from Muzaffargarh Police Tahaffuz Centre

Muzaffargarh - More than 5000 people benefited from the facilities Police Tahaffuz (Protection) Center in Muzaffargarh, according to an annual working report released by the police.

As per details, Police Tahaffuz Center Muzaffargarh took the lead in service of humanity in the year 2024. District Police Officer Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider has released the annual performance report of Police Tahaffuz Center Muzaffargarh according to which during the year 2024, two transgender persons were given jobs to get decent employment through Police Tahaffuz Center. More than 300 poor transgender people were provided ration through Police Tahaffuz Centre. More than 60 transgender persons suffering from various diseases were given free medical treatment from the hospital. Free Legal Aid for Transgender was provided with Muzaffargarh District Bar Council. As many as 30 transgender persons got free legal aid through Police Tahaffuz Centre.

At least 20 poor and destitute transgender persons were provided financial assistance through Police Tahaffuz Centre. So far more than 1200 transgender persons have been provided free accommodation, food and basic necessities at the Police Tahaffuz Center Shelter Home. In order to equip every child with the jewel of education, 22 children are receiving free education from the slum school under the supervision of Police Tahaffuz Center. As many as 4,976 transgender persons, vulnerable, disabled and other citizens have benefited from the police facilities provided by the Police Tahaffuz Center. Free legal aid, free medical facilities have lessened difficulties of transgender persons, said Muzaffargarh Police Spokesperson Shehbaz Zafar.

DC HELPS ELDERLY MAN GET LAND BACK FROM GRABBERS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari swiftly acted in support of an elderly man in his 70s, helping him to get back the possession of his land property from the grabbers. For years, the 75-year-old had been tirelessly seeking justice, oscillating between courts, revenue offices, and patwaris to reclaim his rightful land. His plea reached the compassionate hands of the deputy commissioner, who took swift and decisive action. Upon receiving the application from the elderly man, whose eyes were filled with tears of despair, the DC immediately summoned the revenue department staff and meticulously reviewed the records. It was revealed that seven kanals and 15 marlas of land in Mouza Radho, rightfully belonging to the man, had been illegally occupied by the land mafia.

Without delay, the DC issued warrants to reclaim the land. Under the leadership of Naib Tehsildar Mah Rosh, with the support of local police, the land was successfully retrieved from the clutches of the occupiers. The property was then handed back to its rightful owner.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Bashir Ahmed expressed his gratitude with tearful prayers for the long life and continued success of DC Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari.